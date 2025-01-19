Lagos govt shuts down school where toddler died in swimming pool

Lagos State Government has closed Smiley Kids Montessori School on Heritage Place Estate, Sangotedo, following the death of a toddler in its swimming pool.

According to a statement by Kayode Sutton, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the school was shut on Friday,

The statement was issued on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Sutton stated that the closure was to enable the government to carry out preliminary investigations into the death of the two-year-old female pupil.

He said that the government was deeply pained by the death and had extended condolences to the child’s family.

Sutton said that the school proprietor, the head of the nursery section and the pupil’s teacher were being interrogated by the police.

He also said that the pool instructor and two caregivers were being interrogated.