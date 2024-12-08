Katsina retiree begs Gov Radda to review N7,000 monthly pension

A retiree, Malam Aminu Umar-Kankia, has appealed to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State to immediately effect an upward review of their monthly pension.

Umar-Kankia, who made the appeal in Katsina on Saturday, said his monthly pension was a paltry N7,000, while some pensioners were receiving between N4,000 and N10,000.

The pensioner lamented their situation despite dedicating the most productive years of their lives in the service to the state.

He pointed out that pensioners and their families were finding it difficult to survive in the current harsh economic situation in the country, which he said, was characterised by hyper-inflation.

Umar-Kankia recalled that the last time their pension was reviewed was more than ten years ago during the administration of former Governor Ibrahim Shema.

The retiree cited an example with Kaduna state where he said, the administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai raised the minimum pension to N30,000.