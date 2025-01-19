I faced torture and hunger - abducted corps member recounts ordeal in captors’ den

Miss Abasifreke Joseph, a Corps Member, kidnapped on Jan. 9, along Enugu-Ezike Road, on her way to Kogi, says she faced torture and hunger at the hands of her captors.

Joseph who was released on Jan. 13, gave the narration in Abak on Sunday, when Sam Pepple, the NYSC Coordinator in Akwa Ibom visited her.

She said: ”I spent five days and five nights at the kidnappers’ den without water and food.

The corps member said that she and other hostages were beaten, left without food and dispossessed of their mobile phones and other valuables.

“I was posted to Kogi for national youth service, I reported at the orientation camp and was sworn in on Nov. 29, 2024.

“I became sick while the orientation course was ongoing, so I got the permission and approval of the Camp Director to travel home for medical attention.

“I was returning to Kogi on Jan. 9, the incident happened at about 4.30p.m along Enugu-Ezike Road in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area,” she said.

Joseph said that while the journey was ongoing, a motorcycle rider broke the news of an armed robbery attack in front.

“Surprisingly, the driver of our bus did not listen, he kept going forward until we met the kidnappers.

“When they started shooting, our driver quickly came down from the vehicle, opened the door and asked us to run into the bush.

“It also surprised us that the kidnappers asked our driver to go unhurt, he was not taken hostage,” she said

She expressed her appreciation to the NYSC scheme for its prompt response and solidarity during her ordeal.

Earlier, Pepple thanked God for sparing the corps member’s life and expressed the commitment of the NYSC scheme towards the safety of members.

“As soon as we were informed of the incident, we swung into action to ensure her safe release. We are happy that she is back with her family.

“The NYSC is a responsible organisation, we ensure adequate care for our members. We treat corps members as our children, so NYSC knows what to do for her.