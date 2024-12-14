He's alive; hale and hearty - INEC reacts to Yakubu's rumoured death in London

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the public to disregard false reports regarding the death of its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, confirmed that Prof. Yakubu is “alive, hale, and hearty.”

Oyekanmi explained that the commission’s attention had been drawn to a fake news story circulating on social media, claiming that Yakubu had died at a London hospital.

“This false narrative first emerged on Monday, December 9.

“We hereby appeal to the public to disregard the rumour. Prof. Yakubu is alive, hale, and hearty. In fact, he has not travelled to London in the last two years,” Oyekanmi said.

He further noted that Yakubu had participated in an interactive meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters on Wednesday, December 11, and chaired a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners on Thursday, December 12.

“Both events were widely covered by television and reported in major newspapers on Friday, December 13.”

Oyekanmi also pointed out that a similar false story had circulated in 2021, and once again, mischief-makers were spreading the same baseless rumour.

He urged those involved in the spread of such misinformation to consider the impact on individuals and society at large.