Govt seals off Lagos mosque over leadership dispute following Imam's death

The Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State has sealed off a popular mosque called ‘Mosalasi Alhaja‘ over a leadership dispute following the demise of the Chief Imam.

The Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi, issued the directive in a statement on Saturday.

The tension arises from a disagreement between the family of the late Chief Imam, Sheikh Habib Abdulmajid, and his deputy, Sheikh Mustapha Muktar.

Egunjobi directed that the mosque be sealed off to prevent a disturbance of public peace and order.

He said that the order, which takes immediate effect, was also intended to avert conflict caused by rivalry within the Hausa community in the area.

The council chairman, who visited the mosque to ensure his directives were obeyed, said that adequate security would be provided to ensure the area remained calm and peaceful.