Defence Chief excited about Ekpa's arrest in Finland, looks forward to his extradition

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has expressed happiness with the arrest and detention of the factional leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa by the Finnish authority.

The Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“CDS is happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice,” he said.

Also, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said the CDS had always called for the arrest of Simon Ekpa following his deep involvement in fueling terrorism in South East Nigeria.