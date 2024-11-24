Church begs for donation after thieves stole N1.9m cows meant for harvest celebration.

The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Testimony Parish in the Egbeda area of Oyo state has solicited financial contributions to buy new cows after thieves carted away the ones meant for a harvest celebration.
In an appeal on its Facebook page, the church disclosed that the stolen cows, bought at N1.9 million, were meant for its annual Adult Harvest Thanksgiving celebration.
The church revealed that the incident occurred at its premises on November 11 as it prepared for the celebration scheduled for November 17, 2024.
However, after days of searching for the missing sacrificial materials, the church resorted to seeking financial help to buy new cows for the celebration.
Dear Celestians and The General public, These 2 Huge Cows were stolen where they were Tied in The Church Premises at CCC Testimony parish Elerumoke Area, Egbeda, Iyana Ajia and were meant for slaughter for the 9th adult harvest thanksgiving of the church coming up this Sunday 17th November 2024.
We hereby solicit your prayer for quick recovery of this harvest thanksgiving sacrificial materials.
“Anybody with useful information on how to recover these cows or any means of assistance to make the harvest thanksgiving a beautiful one should contact the parish shepherd,” the church wrote on Facebook.