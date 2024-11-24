Church begs for donation after thieves stole N1.9m cows meant for harvest celebration.

The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Testimony Parish in the Egbeda area of Oyo state has solicited financial contributions to buy new cows after thieves carted away the ones meant for a harvest celebration.

In an appeal on its Facebook page, the church disclosed that the stolen cows, bought at N1.9 million, were meant for its annual Adult Harvest Thanksgiving celebration.

The church revealed that the incident occurred at its premises on November 11 as it prepared for the celebration scheduled for November 17, 2024.

However, after days of searching for the missing sacrificial materials, the church resorted to seeking financial help to buy new cows for the celebration.