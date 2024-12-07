Arewa youths pressure NNPCL to revive Kaduna Refinery

Arewa Youths Initiative for Energy Reforms (AYIFER), has urged Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to do everything possible to bring Kaduna Refinery back into operation.

National Coordinator of the group, Bashir Al’Amin, stated this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Al’Amin specifically called on the Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, to do all within his powers to rejuvenate the refinery and bring it up to global standard.

He said that having delivered the Port Harcourt refinery, coupled with the establishment of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, attention should be shifted to the Kaduna refinery for the easy spread of petroleum products.

“We are calling on Malam Mele Kyari to expedite action on the Kaduna refinery so we can be at par with other regions in the country.

“We equally beg the NNPCL to do professional work in rehabilitating the old refinery and deliver a standard and functional petrochemical refinery and not a blending plant.

“Kyari should resist any temptation that could make him do something that can jeopardise his good image,” he said.

Al’Amin said that since the extinction of groundnut pyramid and textiles in Kano State as well as PAN in Kaduna State and with the Kaduna refinery getting moribund, a lot of youths had lost their jobs.

According to him, all their hopes in the north are tied to the legacy refinery, expressing the hope that God would use Kyari to deliver it well and on time.