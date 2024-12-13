2 students die, 4 others injured as trucks, tricycles clash in Kogi road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), has confirmed the death of two students in a ghastly accident involving two trucks and two tricycles along Felele Road, Lokoja, Kogi.

Samuel Oyedeji, the FRSC Sector Commander in Komi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lokoja

Oyedeji said that eight persons were involved in the accident two students died and four were injured while two escaped unhurt.

He said that the injured were rushed to the hospital for medical attention while the corpses of the two passengers, one of whom was a student of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) and the other Kogi Polytechnic student.

Oyedeji told NAN that one of the two trucks’ brake failed and lost control thereby ramming into the two tricycles.

Oyedeji advised motorists to always ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on a journey.

An eye witness, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said the accident occurred about 10 am.

He said it included a female student of FUL and another female student of Kogi Poly by the name of Abu Taiwo Abimbola of the Department of Science Laboratory and Technology.

“A heavily loaded articulated vehicle heading for Abuja axis along Felele, in Lokoja lost control and rammed into a Keke tricycle that was carrying passengers heading to town.

“A female student of the Federal University of Lokoja and another female of Kogi Poly, Lokoja died while other passengers were seriously injured.

“An identification card of the late female student of Komi Poly by the name Covenant Omolola Isaac of the Department of Geology was recovered from the accident scene.

“The bodies of the two female students were deposited at the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, by some Officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission,”.

Meanwhile, the President of the National Association of Science Laboratory and Technology Students, Kogi Poly chapter, Caleb Kelvin, has issued a press statement over the demise of the female student.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our cherished member, Abu Taiwo Abimbola, who tragically lost her life earlier today in a road accident along Felele Road, Lokoja.

“This devastating loss has left all of us in shock and deep sorrow.

“Abimbola was more than just a member of our association; she was a beacon of hope and inspiration to everyone around her.

“Her kindness, dedication, and passion for education made her an exceptional part of our community, leaving behind a legacy of love and excellence.

“As we mourn this heartbreaking loss, we extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and loved ones. We pray for strength and comfort for them during this incredibly difficult time.

“In honour of her memory, the association will be organising a tribute and memorial service to celebrate her remarkable life.

“Details of the event will be shared in due course, and we encourage everyone to join us in paying our final respects.