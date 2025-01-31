Lagos Taskforce cracks down on criminal hideouts, arrests 20 suspects

CSP. Adetayo Akerele, the Chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, says the agency raided criminals’ hideouts and apprehended 20 suspects.

Akerele said this in a statement signed by the Agency’s Director, Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Friday in Lagos.

He said the operation targeted suspected criminal hideouts within the Agboyi-Ketu and Alapere axis, on Friday morning. The chairman said;

The operation focused on areas notorious for harbouring undesirable elements.

Key locations covered during the operation included Mile 12 under-bridge, Ketu bus stop; Ketu Garage; Alapere, and Agboyi-Ketu.

A total of 20 suspects were apprehended during the raid.

These individuals, believed to be involved in unlawful activities, are currently in custody and will be charged to court without delay

According to him, the operation is not unconnected with calls from well-meaning residents, who have been clamouring for a total clamp down on criminals terrorising these areas. He added;

It also reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Lagos residents.

We will continue to identify and clear criminal hideouts to ensure our neighbourhoods are secure and free from undesirable elements.

The safety of Lagosians is our top priority, and we urge the public to report suspicious activities through the appropriate channels

The chairman said the operation further highlighted the commitment of the Lagos State Taskforce to ensuring the safety of the environment of all residents by ridding the nooks and crannies of criminal elements.