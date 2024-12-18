Lagos task force arrest 27, including 15 minors for street begging

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce have apprehended 27 persons for alleged unlawful acts of street begging. Tokunbo Wahab , the State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, confirmed this in a post he shared on his X handle @tokunbo_wahab on Wednesday.

Wahab said that the agency carried out the operation on Tuesday.

“The task force monitored and carried out a special purpose operation against persons constituting public nuisance across the metropolis.

“Twenty-seven persons, including 15 minors, involved in the unlawful act of street begging in the middle of vehicular traffic/hold-ups were apprehended during the operation.

“Major routes raided include Awolowo Way up to Falomo Roundabout, Ikoyi and Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, along Lekki Road.

“This is in a bid to apprehend and get rid of destitutes in the areas, ” he said.