Lagos Government set to air 320 school lessons on television, social media

Arrangements have been concluded to air 320 school lessons in 10 subjects on Lagos Television and social media handles.
The lessons, to be aired under the Eko Learners Support Programme of the Lagos State Government, are for preparations for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and National Examination Council (NECO).
Mr Durotimi Adeboye, the Project Director/Chief Executive Officer of Global Education Media Ltd., the Consultant to Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education on the programme, gave the assurance on Tuesday.
Adeboye spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He noted that the Eko Learners Support Programme was launched on January 14 by the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun.
NAN reports that Eko Learners’ Support programme is an initiative developed by a team of educators in the ministry. It is designed as lessons to be broadcast on Lagos Television and social media platforms.
No fewer than 30 teachers, recruited after rigorous screening, will serve as facilitators. Adeboye said that the programme was aimed to enhance students’ preparations for the 2025 WASSCE) and NECO for improved performance. He said;
It is fantastic that the Lagos State Government pays for students’ WASSCE. Beyond that, the ministry has put this measure in place to boost preparations for a laudable outcome.
He called on students to make the best use of the programme which, he said, offered lessons in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Government, History, Literature-in-English and Yoruba. He stated;
The Eko Learner Support for WAEC and NECO candidates is one of the many initiatives from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to support the performance of Lagos State candidates in these important public examinations.
Now that the government has made these resources available and accessible to all candidates, it is entirely up to them.
However, I encourage the prospective candidates to make good use of these resources.
The truth is that without good grades in these examinations, that barrier will be there, which prevents them entry into post secondary schools
Adeboye said that the lessons had been programmed for users to pursue, scroll back and interrogate for clarifications and more understanding. According to him, students will also be able to ask questions and obtain responses.
The consultant said that the lessons would be on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), adding that its pilot project would run for 26 weeks.
