Lagos Government set to air 320 school lessons on television, social media

The Eko Learner Support for WAEC and NECO candidates is one of the many initiatives from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to support the performance of Lagos State candidates in these important public examinations.

Now that the government has made these resources available and accessible to all candidates, it is entirely up to them.

However, I encourage the prospective candidates to make good use of these resources.

The truth is that without good grades in these examinations, that barrier will be there, which prevents them entry into post secondary schools