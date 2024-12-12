2025 budget: Gov Sanwo-Olu earmark ₦9bn for lawmakers’ cars, zero for education in Lagos

The Lagos State Government’s 2025 budget has sparked intense criticism following revelations of a staggering ₦9 billion allocation for vehicles for state lawmakers while education projects remain neglected.

This allocation, detailed in the 2024 Third Quarter (Q3) budget performance report, has raised eyebrows over the state’s spending priorities under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

According to Sahara Reporters, the report highlighted that ₦9 billion was spent in Q3 alone to provide backup utility vehicles for 40 Lagos State House of Assembly members.

From January to September 2024, ₦13.33 billion was spent on lawmakers’ vehicles, representing 32.8% of the Assembly’s total budget allocation.

In stark contrast, critical education initiatives have received no funding during the same period. The report disclosed that renovation and upgrading projects at Lagos State University (LASU) and vocational centres in Badagry and Sabo were allocated ₦8.57 billion and ₦191 million, respectively, in the budget. However, no funds were disbursed for these projects.

Similarly, accreditation exercises for LASU and the Lagos State College of Health Technology were budgeted at ₦824.6 million and ₦200 million, respectively, yet both received zero funding in the first three quarters of 2024.

“Despite an allocation of ₦8.57 billion in the original and revised budgets for upgrading university facilities, including the Senate, library, and faculty buildings, no funds have been released as of Q3,” the report stated.

Critics argue that prioritising vehicles over education highlights misplaced priorities in Lagos’ governance. Observers fear the lack of investment in education could hinder long-term socioeconomic development.

The budget’s allocation has sparked calls for a spending review to ensure adequate funding for essential sectors like education.