Labour Party defection pandemic continues as another lawmaker joins APC

Labour Party (LP) representative in the House of Representatives Ajang Alfred Iliya has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing leadership challenges within his former party and alignment with the APC’s national development agenda.

Iliya represents the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency.

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abass, announced Iliya’s defection during the plenary on Tuesday, reading the lawmaker’s formal letter.

The letter highlighted the reasons behind his decision to leave the LP, stating that it was a carefully considered move to better serve his constituents and contribute to Nigeria’s broader development goals.

In his letter, Iliya explained: “This decision was due to the crisis of leadership in Labour and though deeply personal, it’s one that I believe is in the best interest of my constituents and the broader objectives of national development.”

He further noted his admiration for the APC’s commitment to infrastructural development, economic growth, and national unity under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.

Iliya also pointed to the limited influence of the Labour Party within the current government structure as a factor hindering effective representation.

“Joining the APC will provide me with a greater opportunity to procure federal support for crucial projects in Plateau State, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, and security,” he stated.

The defection is the latest in a wave of similar moves by Labour Party lawmakers.

Just two days prior, Pulse Nigeria reported that Daniel Chollom, another LP representative, had defected to the APC, citing the party’s leadership crisis and a desire to support national development.

Additionally, four LP members had switched to the APC a week earlier.