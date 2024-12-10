LP's structure collapses as another lawmaker dumps party for APC

The Labour Party (LP) continues to face a wave of defections as Dalyop Chollom, representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, announced his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This development, disclosed on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, follows the defection of four other LP lawmakers last week.

In a letter presented during plenary, Chollom attributed his decision to ongoing crises within the Labour Party.

“After deep reflection, I believe my constituents' future is better served under the APC,” he wrote.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read the letter and confirmed his satisfaction with Chollom’s presentation.

However, the move sparked a heated debate. Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) challenged the defection, citing Section 68 (1)(d) of the Nigerian Constitution.

“This defection is null and void. The lawmaker has not proven his resignation from LP, as required,” Chinda argued, urging the House to reject Chollom’s letter.

Chinda further emphasised the constitutional implications, stating, “If the letter is valid, then the seat should be declared vacant.”

Despite these arguments, Speaker Abbas ruled Chinda’s point of order out, asserting that Chollom’s documentation was in order.

Reacting to the defection, Labour Party lawmaker George Ozodinobi (Anambra) expressed disappointment, dismissing Chollom’s claims of internal party crises.

“The LP remains stable. This excuse is disheartening,” Ozodinobi remarked.

Chinda further emphasised the constitutional implications: "If the letter is valid, then the seat should be declared vacant.”

Despite these arguments, Speaker Abbas ruled Chinda’s point of order out, asserting that Chollom’s documentation was in order.