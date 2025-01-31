'Looting in disguise' - Jigawa govt under fire over ₦4.8bn allocation for Ramadan meals

Nigerians have criticised Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State over his administration's approval of ₦4.8 billion for the 2024 Ramadan Feeding Programme.

Many citizens have described the move as a wasteful expenditure at a time of economic hardship.

The Jigawa State Commissioner for Information, Sagir Musa, announced the approval following a recent council meeting in Dutse.

He stated that the initiative aims to provide meals for vulnerable residents during the fasting period.

“The state government will cover 55 per cent of the total cost, while the local government councils will contribute the remaining 45 per cent,” Musa said.

According to him, the number of feeding centres has been increased from 609 last year to 630 this year, with each centre catering to 300 individuals daily.

Meals provided will include Kunu, Kosai, and Jollof rice.

Public Outcry Over Spending

Despite the government’s justification, many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure, with some calling the initiative a ploy to siphon public funds.

Social media user Olumide Ojurongbe commented, “That’s why they want that Tinubu tax reform. Free money from the South. But come to think of it, all Nigerians have been fasting since 29 May 2015.”

Oyiogu Obiabueke Sunday dismissed the programme as “looting in disguise” and a “shame.”

Another critic, Abdulrahaman Jibril, questioned the feasibility and transparency of the initiative.

“Feeding during Ramadan is a rewarding initiative. However, will it be well implemented so that every citizen benefits? And isn’t the money too much for the programme? These are questions begging for answers from the Jigawa state government,” he wrote.

Similarly, Akintayo CaptainTee Akintounde sarcastically remarked, “Can they sign the tax bill into law already? I’m tired of complaining about something that doesn’t concern me.”