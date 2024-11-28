Japa to UK: Kemi Badenoch’s anti-migration campaign spells trouble for Nigerians, others

The United Kingdom’s newly-elected Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has pledged to implement stringent immigration reforms, warning that the rapid pace of migration is straining public services and undermining national cohesion.

Speaking at Westminster on Wednesday, November 27, Badenoch outlined her vision for a recalibrated immigration system designed to protect Britain’s resources and foster integration.

“Immigration is at a pace too fast to maintain public services,” Badenoch asserted, acknowledging past failures by successive Conservative governments.

She added, “For decades, the political class has presided over mass migration… The system that replaced free movement is not working.”

To address these challenges, Badenoch proposed a hard annual cap on legal immigration, although she stopped short of specifying numbers.

She argued that such measures are essential to prevent the overburdening of critical sectors like healthcare, housing, and wages.

“Without a shared national identity, our country will suffer,” she warned.

Highlighting integration as a cornerstone of her plan, Badenoch emphasised that immigrants must adopt British values to build a united society.

“The priority is integration. Those who come here must embrace British values to foster a cohesive and resilient society,” she stated.

The Conservative leader also signalled her readiness to overhaul existing treaties, laws, and visa regulations to close loopholes and prevent system abuse.

She assured that the European Convention on Human Rights would not hinder these reforms, signalling a potential divergence from international norms.

Despite expectations of a decline in upcoming migration figures, Badenoch cautioned against complacency.

“We must remain vigilant and proactive. Reforms are necessary to ensure that our immigration system works in the best interest of the British people,” she said.

Badenoch’s tough stance on immigration represents a significant shift for the Conservative Party, which is reeling from its worst-ever electoral defeat.

She recently became the first black woman to lead a major UK political party, securing 53,806 votes against Robert Jenrick’s 41,388 in the leadership contest.