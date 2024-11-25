'I'm not scared of EFCC, I'll leave office a free man' - APC gov boasts

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has confidently declared that he will leave office untainted by fear of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or any similar agency.

Speaking after the Feast of Christ the King Mass at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, the governor affirmed his integrity while inviting anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to step forward.

“I will leave office a free man, sleep with my two eyes closed without being afraid of anybody, including the EFCC,” Uzodinma said during his address.

His comments come amid heightened attention to accountability in governance following the EFCC's recent arrest of former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over allegations of misappropriating ₦1.3 trillion.

Uzodinma distanced himself from such controversies, maintaining that his administration has upheld transparency and delivered on promises.

The governor highlighted his commitment to a legacy of “prosperity, infrastructure, and dignity” for the people of Imo State.

He insisted that his administration's record speaks for itself and expressed confidence in the state's progress under his leadership.

Uzodinma’s challenge for critics to provide evidence of misdeeds underscores his stance against corruption allegations, as he strives to position himself as a leader dedicated to the betterment of Imo State.