PDP confident as Edo governorship tribunal begins in Benin

The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal commenced proceedings today, Monday, January 13, in Benin City.

This marks the start of a legal showdown between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the September 21 gubernatorial election results.

The PDP’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration of APC’s Monday Okpebholo as the winner.

PDP alleges electoral fraud in Edo poll

Alleging widespread irregularities , the PDP contends that inflated votes in APC strongholds and the unlawful cancellation of PDP ballots in critical local government areas undermined the electoral process.

Barrister Tony Ehilebo, PDP spokesperson, expressed optimism about the tribunal’s outcome.

“We have presented overwhelming evidence to prove that the election was rigged. We are confident the tribunal will restore the mandate stolen from the people of Edo and reaffirm the integrity of our democracy,” he said.

APC dismisses PDP’s allegations

Chief Alex Okosun, an APC chieftain, criticised the legal challenge, describing it as “sacrilegious.”

He stated, “Politicians must stop litigating every election. Asue is Sen. Monday Okpebholo’s Esan brother. He should let bygones be bygones and join the Governor to move Edo forward. We have finally gotten an Esan governor; that is the main thing.”

The case comes amid growing dissatisfaction with Governor Okpebholo’s administration.

Critics have highlighted his struggles with governance, including delays in presenting the state budget and defiance of Supreme Court rulings on local government autonomy.

Opposition groups and civil society have also raised concerns about his leadership.

Observers view the tribunal’s proceedings as a critical test of Nigeria’s judiciary and its role in upholding electoral integrity.

As the tribunal deliberates, the question remains: will it validate Okpebholo’s contentious victory or overturn the results in favour of the PDP?