Tinubu behind PDP's internal crisis - Segun Sowunmi alleges

Segun Sowunmi, a leading member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of being the primary cause of the party's internal issues.

In a recent appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Sowunmi criticised Tinubu’s appointment of Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) without consulting PDP elders.

Sowunmi argued that the appointment betrayed the PDP’s leadership structure and was a significant factor in the party's current problems.

He stated, “President Tinubu is the problem of the PDP; he has no business taking Wike from our party and appointing him as Minister without talking to us.”

Drawing parallels with past leaders, Sowunmi pointed out how former President Olusegun Obasanjo had sought the approval of PDP elders before forming a government of national unity.

He lamented that Tinubu’s unilateral decision created unnecessary complications. The PDP chieftain further suggested that if Tinubu wanted to resolve the party’s issues, he should remove Wike from his ministerial post and return him to the PDP fold.

Sowunmi remarked, “If he wants everything to be okay, sack Wike and return him back to PDP and see if the party will not have stamina and move fast.”