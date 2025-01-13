Gov Zulum demands military action after terrorists kill 40 farmers in Borno

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has condemned the massacre of 40 farmers and fishermen by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP militants in Dumba, Kukawa Local Government Area.

The attack occurred on Sunday, January 12, 2025, leaving several others missing.

“With deep sorrow and anguish, I received the sad news of the attack on Dumba,” Governor Zulum said in a statement issued by Prof Usman Tar, Commissioner of Information and Internal Security.

He described the assault as a tragedy against innocent citizens and called on the military to intensify operations under Operation Hadin Kai to neutralize the perpetrators.

The victims had ventured outside designated security zones for farming and fishing, areas vulnerable to terrorist activity despite military clearance.

Zulum issues advisory alert

Governor Zulum emphasised the importance of adhering to safety protocols.

“The Government has clearly demarcated land for safe farming and economic activities. Citizens must avoid areas where terrorists may be lurking,” he warned.

Zulum also praised the armed forces for their ongoing efforts to secure the region and clear land for resettlement and agriculture.

“Their work is vital to restoring normalcy for our displaced citizens,” he added.

The governor urged local communities to assist security forces by reporting suspicious activities, stressing that collaboration is crucial to preventing further tragedies.

He assured the public of a thorough investigation into the incident.