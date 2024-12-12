2 dead as explosion rocks Borno state

An explosion in Dalwa, a community in Borno State, has claimed the lives of two individuals, according to reports from Channels Television.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at a housing estate under construction, approximately 175 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Sources revealed that the explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The victims were reportedly at the site of the 200-unit housing estate project when the device detonated.

This tragedy coincided with the commissioning of housing estates in Maiduguri by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Both governors were in the state capital at the time of the blast, raising concerns about the persistent security challenges in the region.

While details of the explosion remain scant, local sources disclosed that another similar incident occurred on Tuesday, December 10.

However, specifics about that earlier event have yet to emerge.

The explosion in Dalwa underscores the ongoing threat of insecurity in Borno State, which has battled insurgency for over a decade.

As investigations into the incident continue, residents of the area have expressed fear and urged authorities to intensify security measures to prevent further loss of life.