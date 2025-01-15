Shettima leads tributes to fallen heroes at 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The iconic Eagle Square in Abuja became solemn on Wednesday, January 15, as Nigeria paid heartfelt tributes to its fallen heroes during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The occasion highlighted the nation's gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard Nigeria's sovereignty and unity.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, led the ceremony.

Tinubu was attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the UAE.

“We stand here today not only to honour their service but to renew our commitment to the ideals they fought for,” Shettima said.

The event featured traditional military rituals, including wreath laying and a gun salute, which symbolised respect for the nation's fallen soldiers.

Members of the Federal Executive Council, the National Assembly leadership, service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria joined in paying their respects.

Widows of military officers and members of the diplomatic corps were visibly moved during the ceremony, underscoring the sacrifices made by countless families.

“Their sacrifices keep Nigeria united,” - Senate

In a statement, the Senate praised the “unmatched patriotism and selflessness” of fallen troops and expressed gratitude to serving officers.

“Their sacrifices are the bedrock of Nigeria’s continued unity,” the Senate noted, calling for greater support for the Armed Forces in maintaining peace and security.