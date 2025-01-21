Gang leader lands in police net for killing rival over woman

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have arrested Abubakar Idris, also known as Nishi, and two of his accomplices for their involvement in the murder of Ibrahim Danfulani, a crime linked to a marriage dispute.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, was triggered by Nishi’s anger over Ibrahim’s intention to marry a woman in whom Nishi had already invested considerable financial resources.

In a statement released on Monday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, explained that Nishi, alongside his associates, attacked Ibrahim with knives , ultimately leading to his death.

Investigations revealed that the gang also stole 18 cows belonging to Ibrahim, allegedly as compensation for Nishi’s perceived financial losses.

In a dramatic turn, Nishi fled the scene but was tracked to Nasarawa State, where he was arrested while attempting to recruit new gang members to carry out a further plot to kill the woman involved.

Adeh, however, commended the swift action of the FCT Police Command and the cooperation of the Agaita community in Karu, which contributed to the successful arrest of all suspects . The police spokesperson further revealed that all the suspects are now cooling off in their cells, and would face the full wrath of the law.