FULL LIST: Senate leader, govs, 563 land allottees face revocation as Wike enforces 'Land Use Act'

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has revoked land allocations belonging to several prominent politicians, including Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri, Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

This decisive move follows the expiration of an extended grace period for settling Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills for plots in Maitama II, Cadastral Zone A10, Abuja.

Lere Olayinka, spokesperson for the FCT Minister, revealed that 568 allottees had their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) withdrawn after failing to meet the January 15, 2025, payment deadline.

“Despite repeated extensions, these individuals did not comply with the terms, leaving the FCT Administration with no option but to act,” Olayinka stated.

Other notable figures affected include former Governor of Enugu State Chimaroke Nnamani, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, and NiDCOM Chairperson Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Wike evokes statutory powers

The revocation stems from Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978, which empowers authorities to withdraw land rights for non-compliance.

Affected individuals were initially notified in October 2024, and 3,273 allottees were given a two-week deadline to settle their dues.

While 2,511 complied, only 194 of the remaining 762 met the extended grace period.

The FCTA clarified that title holders who settled their payments by the deadline remain unaffected.