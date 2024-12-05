Afe Babalola's legacy at stake as calls for Dele Farotimi's release intensifies

Renowned Nigerian legal luminary Afe Babalola is at the centre of a growing international controversy as calls intensify for the release of human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi.

Arrested over allegations tied to his book, Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System, Farotimi has become a symbol of the fight against suppression of dissent in Nigeria.

In response, Babalola filed a defamation and cybercrime petition, leading to Farotimi’s detention. Critics, however, view the charges as an attempt to stifle free speech.

Amnesty International has condemned Farotimi’s arrest, describing it as a “crackdown on dissenting voices.”

The organisation demanded his unconditional release, voicing concerns over the dire conditions of Nigerian police custody.

“Dele Farotimi must be immediately and unconditionally released,” Amnesty stated.

Adding to the fallout, advocacy groups have targeted King’s College London, which established the Afe Babalola Centre for Transnational Education in 2023 following a £10 million donation.

Campaigners are urging the institution to sever ties with Babalola, alleging that his actions contradict the centre’s mission to empower African youth.

Reports suggest King’s College is consulting Amnesty International to navigate the backlash.

Meanwhile, an Ekiti State magistrate court has denied Farotimi bail and scheduled the next hearing for 10 December 2024.

The case underscores the tension between Nigeria’s justice system and advocates for freedom of expression.