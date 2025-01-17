Ex-presidential aide Laolu Akande lauded for initiating game-changing forum for Nigeria’s future

Laolu Akande, a veteran journalist and former presidential aide, has been hailed for initiating a program that has become a platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and activists to explore the nation’s challenges and opportunities.

Akande, a former Editor with The Guardian and a renowned media entrepreneur, launched Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels TV in December 2023.

The program has established itself as a cornerstone of critical conversations about Nigeria's governance, socio-political issues, and economic future.

When asked about the inspiration behind the program, Akande explained, “It’s about the future of the country. We bring older people to reflect and younger, newer voices to cast a vision.”

This dual focus was evident in the debut episode, which featured Chief Bisi Akande, the former Governor of Osun State and the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Chief Akande's reflections on Nigeria’s developmental struggles and hopes for change set the tone for the program’s deep, thought-provoking discussions.

Initially a weekly show, Inside Sources quickly expanded to a bi-weekly format, airing Fridays at 11:30 AM and Sundays at 6:00 PM.

The show has featured an array of high-profile guests and experts, such as Mallam Baba Yusuf, former CEO of NAHCO Free Trade Zone; Mr Martins Olojo, former Managing Director of The Guardian; and Professor Aminu Gusau, former EFCC director.

Discussions have spanned crucial topics, including Nigeria’s economic policies, governance structure, and youth involvement in politics.

The topic of restructuring has been a recurring focus, with legal luminary Professor Itse Sagay advocating for devolution of powers and equitable resource allocation.

Similarly, elder statesmen like Chief Edwin Clark and Pa Ayo Adebanjo have passionately championed resource control and true federalism.

Former INEC Chairman Professor Attahiru Jega delivered a compelling critique of Nigeria’s federal structure, calling for urgent reforms to address inequities and strengthen governance.

“The structure of the Federation leaves much to be desired,” he argued, urging leaders to prioritise national development over external pressures.

Young change-makers

Younger voices have also contributed to the show. Rights activist Aisha Yesufu and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore spoke extensively on the power of grassroots movements and the need for systemic reform.

Sowore advocated for independent candidacies to challenge the dominance of traditional political parties, while Yesufu called for greater youth participation and accountability.

Laolu Akande’s incisive interviewing style has held public officials accountable, sparking critical dialogue.

For instance, during debates over governors’ calls to withdraw tax reform bills , Akande boldly questioned the implications for legislative integrity: “Should we then close down the Senate?”

Similarly, Akande’s My Take segment, known for its sharp commentary on national issues, has gained traction on social media.

His candid “Who Will Tell the President?” series often challenges the presidency directly, resonating with viewers seeking transparency and reform.

With its diverse roster of guests and rich discussions, Inside Sources with Laolu Akande has become an indispensable forum for shaping Nigeria’s national discourse.