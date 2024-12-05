DSS told to publish findings on APC Senator’s suspected terrorism links

The Nigeria Democratic Front (NDF) has demanded the Department of State Services (DSS) disclose its findings on Senator Shehu Buba's alleged links to a notorious terrorist, Abubakar Idris.

This call, made by NDF's national spokesperson, Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, on Wednesday, December 4, underscores rising concerns over transparency and national security.

The allegations centre on claims that Senator Buba, representing Bauchi South and chairing the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, provided logistical support to Idris, a terrorist arrested by the DSS on August 17, 2024.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, the Senator retains his influential position, which the NDF labels “detrimental to national security."

Ezenekwe highlighted the damaging implications of unresolved allegations against such high-ranking officials.



“The failure to investigate and prosecute individuals like Senator Buba sends a dangerous message that impunity thrives at the highest levels of governance,” he said.

The group also drew attention to Buba’s controversial past as a former leader of the Miyetti Allah group and his alleged links to Tukur Mamu, a publisher in DSS custody over banditry connections. They fear these ties reinforce political patronage, enabling terrorism.

NDF expressed concern about the broader socio-economic toll of terrorism and banditry, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

Displaced communities, crippled agricultural output, and mounting casualties have left the region reeling.

“The DSS owes it to Nigerians to act decisively and transparently,” Ezenekwe said, emphasising the agency's reputation for integrity.

The group urged the Senate to suspend Buba from his chairmanship until investigations conclude, warning that retaining him undermines public trust.

“The continued presence of an individual facing such grave allegations in a critical security role sends a troubling signal,” NDF stated.

Additionally, residents of Bauchi South have begun agitating for the Senator’s recall , citing non-performance and mounting scandals.