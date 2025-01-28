Donald Trump says Microsoft in talks to acquire TikTok - full details emerge

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday, January 27, that Microsoft is negotiating the acquisition of TikTok, as the popular video-sharing app faces a looming ban in the country.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed Microsoft’s interest in the app, stating, “I would say yes,” when asked about discussions.

He added that TikTok is drawing significant attention from various quarters: “There’s a lot of interest in TikTok, there’s great interest in TikTok.”

China-US powerplay factor

TikTok is under pressure to divest from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, following a US law citing national security concerns.

The law, effective since January 19, alleges risks of espionage and propaganda by the Chinese government.

However, Trump has delayed its implementation by over two months to explore alternatives with Beijing.

The President hinted at a potential bidding war for TikTok, calling it a “good development.”

Microsoft swoop of TikTok imminent

Microsoft has emerged as a frontrunner among potential buyers. Angelo Zino of CFRA Research suggests that the tech giant is keen on expanding its digital advertising footprint.

TikTok briefly ceased operations in the US as the ban neared but resumed services after Trump intervened with a promise to delay enforcement.

The app credited Trump’s actions for the reprieve despite earlier resistance from the Biden administration.

This marks Trump’s second attempt to address TikTok’s operations in the US.