Dele Farotimi in trouble as court issues crucial order in favour of Afe Babalola

The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an injunction restraining the sale and distribution of 'Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System', a provocative book authored by human rights lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi.

The order, granted on December 6, 2024, follows a suit filed by the renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola.

The injunction prohibits Farotimi, his associates, and distribution outlets from circulating the book in any form—physical, digital, or soft copies.

Platforms such as Amazon, Rovingheights Bookstore, and various physical shops have ceased sales in compliance with the ruling.

Babalola’s legal action, filed under suit number CV/5372/24, argues that the book contains defamatory statements damaging his reputation.

In the book, Farotimi critiques Nigeria’s legal system , alleging corruption and undue influence by prominent figures, including Babalola.

The claims have ignited widespread public discourse, with supporters praising the work for its boldness while critics, particularly within legal circles, denounce it.

Farotimi’s book had achieved significant attention, topping Amazon’s bestseller list in the politics category prior to the injunction.

The lawsuit underscores Babalola’s position that the accusations within the book are not only unsubstantiated but also injurious to his standing as a legal luminary.

“This injunction is necessary to prevent further damage to my client’s reputation,” Babalola’s legal representative stated, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations.

Bookstores have quickly complied. An Abuja-based retailer confirmed halting sales, citing the court order.

“We were informed of the injunction and have since withdrawn the book from our shelves,” a store representative told SaharaReporters.

The development has sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning the implications for free speech in Nigeria.