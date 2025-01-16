'Declare me rightful Alaafin' - Gbadegesin drags Makinde to court

Prince Lukman Gbadegesin has initiated legal proceedings to overturn Governor Seyi Makinde's decision to appoint Prince Akeem Owoade as the Alaafin of Oyo.

Gbadegesin, who was reportedly favoured by the majority of Oyo’s Kingmakers, is calling on the court to nullify the appointment, approval, and subsequent presentation of the staff of office to Owoade.

In a pre-action notice signed by his legal counsel, Adekunle Sobaloju SAN, Gbadegesin argued that the Governor’s actions contravene the Oyo State Chiefs’ Law of 2000.

The letter, addressed to the Governor, claimed that the decision disregarded the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.

“By announcing a different candidate, the Governor has usurped the powers of the Oyomesi, violating the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, which makes the Oyomesi the sole authority for the selection of the Alaafin,” the letter stated.

Gbadegesin slams Makinde's reliance on Ifa consultation

Gbadegesin further criticised the Governor’s alleged reliance on Ifa consultation during the selection process.

He highlighted a December 2022 judgment by the Oyo State High Court, which declared such consultations unlawful as they are not stipulated in the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration.

The pre-action notice also dismissed allegations of bribery involving two Oyomesi members as baseless and uninvestigated.

“The allegations of bribery, raised over a year after the selection, lack credibility and were not formally communicated to the Governor or investigated,” the notice added.

Gbadegesin’s lawyer is seeking an order to set aside Owoade’s appointment, deeming it unconstitutional and invalid.

He further seeks recognition of Gbadegesin as the rightful Alaafin, asserting that his selection adhered to the Chiefs’ Law and the Chieftaincy Declaration.

“My client was validly selected and appointed by the Kingmakers of Alaafin of Oyo,” Sobaloju emphasised.