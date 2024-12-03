Canada set to deport over 4 million immigrants as new details surface

The Canadian government is preparing for a significant shift in its immigration policy as nearly five million temporary permits are set to expire by the end of 2025.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller disclosed this to the Commons immigration committee, revealing the government’s approach to managing this large-scale transition.

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec pressed Miller for clarity on how the government plans to address the expiration of 4.9 million temporary visas.

According to the Economic Times, Miller assured that most permit holders are expected to leave voluntarily. For those who overstay, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) will enforce immigration laws.

Kmiec raised specific concerns about the 766,000 study permits due to expire by December 2025, though further details were not provided.

Sweeping Immigration Adjustments Announced



In response to mounting pressures on Canada’s infrastructure and social services, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration has introduced dramatic changes to its immigration policies.

The government's updated immigration levels plan outlines a reduction in both permanent and temporary resident targets.

The number of permanent residents will be reduced from 500,000 to 395,000 by 2025, a 21% cut. Temporary foreign workers and international students will also face reductions.

The number of temporary foreign workers is projected to drop by over 40% by 2026, while international student admissions will decrease by 10%.

Balancing Workforce Needs and Infrastructure Strains

Trudeau defended the policy shift, citing challenges posed by rapid population growth in the post-pandemic era.

"While temporary foreign workers are integral to our workforce, the pace of immigration has strained housing, healthcare, and social systems," he said.

The government aims to balance the demand for workers with the capacity of Canadian communities to accommodate them.