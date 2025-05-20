Finals Treble: How to Turn ₦1,000 into ₦20,000 with 3 Bold Bets

The biggest European nights of the season are here, with three finals set to deliver drama, glory, and massive betting opportunities.

With the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League titles on the line, savvy punters can turn a simple ₦1,000 stake into over ₦20,000 thanks to a bold treble from LiveScore Bet Nigeria.

Here are three bold bets that offer high returns from three high-stakes finals.

Chelsea to Win and Both Teams to Score – 4.35

Tottenham to Lift the Trophy – 2.10

Ousmane Dembélé to score at any time – 2.80

Combined odds: 25.5

₦1,000 returns: ₦25,500

Chelsea to Win and Both Teams to Score - Europa Conference League Final

Chelsea vs Real Betis

Odds: 4.35

Chelsea have had an up-and-down domestic season, but they have taken the Conference League seriously from the start. The Blues are favorites with a young, energetic squad and players like Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, alongside experienced captain Reece James.

Real Betis is an experienced La Liga side, but they have lacked enough match winners and have little experience in big knockout matches.

Chelsea’s pace, style, and attacking depth will likely overwhelm Betis over 90 minutes, but they have conceded soft goals all season and will likely do so again in this final.

Tottenham to Lift the Trophy – Europa League Final

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Odds: 2.10

Participate in the Half-Time Heroes Challenge

WIN a ₦1,000 FREE BET!⚽️

How to enter:

1️⃣ Predict WINNER AT HALF-TIME

2️⃣ Include your LiveScore Bet username

3️⃣ Follow on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Note: No multiple entries

Tottenham are aiming to end their long wait for silverware, and this final presents a golden opportunity. Ange Postecoglou’s team has impressed with attacking football and team spirit, and they will not fear a shaky Manchester United side.

United have relied heavily on individual moments throughout the season, but they have been inconsistent and vulnerable defensively.

Spurs may not win it in normal time, but backing them to lift the trophy, whether in 90 minutes, extra time, or penalties, at 2.10 gives you extra cover and excellent odds.

Ousmane Dembélé to score at any time – Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan

Odds: 2.80

PSG is one win away from securing its first-ever Champions League title. After knocking out Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal, confidence is sky-high in the French capital.

While others like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué have also stepped up in this run, Ousmane Dembélé has been their shining light this season. In PSG's fast starts against Liverpool and Arsenal, the French forward has been the one with the goals.

Inter Milan have been solid and organised, but PSG’s creativity will likely open up space for Dembélé, and with his form this season, he is likely going to apply a brilliant finish.

Finals Treble Recap

Chelsea to Win and Both Teams to Score – 4.35

Tottenham to Lift the Trophy – 2.10

Ousmane Dembélé to score at any time – 2.80

Combined Odds: 25.5

₦1,000 returns: ₦25,500

Bet now on LiveScore Bet Nigeria, and as always, gamble responsibly.

Follow on WhatsApp and Telegram for VIP odds.