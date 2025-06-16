FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Format, Fixtures & Smart Early Bets

For the first time ever, the FIFA Club World Cup is expanding, with the 2025 edition featuring 32 teams. Here are some smart early bets you can place ahead of this competition. But first, here is everything you need to know about the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The world’s top clubs will gather in the United States for a brand-new, expanded version of the Club World Cup, a format similar to the FIFA World Cup.

For football fans, it's not just about enjoying the matches; it's also about turning your football knowledge into winnings with LiveScore Bet Nigeria. From early outright bets to matchday picks, this is the tournament you do not want to miss.

Here is a complete guide to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, including the format, key fixtures, and smart early bets to consider.

What is the New FIFA Club World Cup Format?

The original Club World Cup featured just seven teams, comprising the champions from each continent, plus one host nation team. That system is now gone, as FIFA has upgraded the competition to feature 32 teams from around the world.

Here is how it will work:

32 teams

8 groups of 4 teams each

The top two teams from each group qualify for the round of 16

Single elimination from the round of 16 to the final

No third-place match

The tournament will be held from June 15 to July 13, 2025, across various cities in the United States. Just like the FIFA World Cup, this is a month-long football festival, but this time, it is about the world’s biggest clubs, not countries.

Which Teams Have Qualified?

The expanded format means you will see the very best teams from Europe, South America, Africa, and beyond. Here are some of the confirmed big names:

From Europe:

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Chelsea

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Milan

Porto

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Red Ball Salzburg

Atletico Madrid

From Africa:

Al Ahly

Wydad

Esperance de Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns

From South America:

Palmeiras

Flamengo

Fluminense

River Plate

Boca Juniors

Botafogo (Copa Libertadores winner)

From North America:

Monterrey

Seattle Sounders

Pachuca

Inter Miami (host nation slot)

Los Angeles FC

From Asia:

Al Hilal

Urawa Red Diamonds

Al Ain

Ulsan HD

From Oceania:

Auckland City

Smart Early Bets to Watch

Before the competition kicks off, you can already find good value in the outright winner market at LiveScore Bet Nigeria. Here are some teams worth looking at early:

Real Madrid – Early Favourites

Odds: 5.00

It is Real Madrid. When it comes to international club competitions, they know how to win. With new young stars like Jude Bellingham and veterans like Vinicius Junior leading the attack, Madrid is built for tournaments like this.

They might not be the fastest starters, but Real Madrid are often unbeatable when it matters. At 4.00, they are a smart pick for those who believe in the European experience.

PSG – European Champions to Win It All

Odds: 5.50

PSG has already conquered Europe with its UEFA Champions League title and is currently playing at an exceptionally high level. Their squad depth, experience, and style of play make them early favourites for this tournament.

The Parisians will likely treat this competition seriously as they aim to complete their global dominance. Backing them early gives you better odds before the prices drop closer to the start.

Inter Miami – To Qualify from the Group Stage

Odds: 2.62

With Lionel Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami has enough attacking firepower to surprise many at the FIFA Club World Cup. Their group may feature stronger European sides, but Messi’s brilliance, combined with the experience of players like Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, makes them a solid option to qualify from a group that also includes Porto, Palmeiras, and Al Ahly.

At odds of 2.62 on LiveScore Bet Nigeria, this could be a smart value pick early on.

Kylian Mbappe to win Golden Boot

Odds: 5.50

Mbappe is built for tournaments like this. With his electric pace, sharp finishing, and eye for goal, he will likely be Real Madrid’s leading man in the USA. Playing against teams from different continents could give him more chances to score, especially in the group stage.

At 5.50 odds on LiveScore Bet Nigeria, backing Mbappe to finish as the top scorer is a strong, high-value early bet.

Fixtures to Watch for Betting Value (Match Day 1)

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami – June 15

Messi’s magic could be the difference here. Inter Miami’s attack will test Al Ahly, but the African champions are formidable opponents. Expect goals in this opening clash.

Palmeiras vs Porto – June 15

Two solid teams with European and South American pedigrees. Porto’s technical style against Palmeiras’ physical strength could make this a tight match. Under 2.5 goals might be a wise choice.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid – June 15

A clash of styles. PSG’s attacking flair versus Atletico’s stubborn defence. This game could go either way, but betting on both teams to score appears to be a value option here.

Boca Juniors vs Benfica – June 16

Expect fireworks in this one. Boca’s passionate play and Benfica’s technical quality should create plenty of chances. Over 2.5 goals at decent odds looks tempting for adventurous punters.

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund – June 17

Fluminense will rely on home-grown talent, but Dortmund’s pace on the break will be dangerous. Both sides love to attack, making both teams score a smart early pick.

Why You Should Bet on the Club World Cup with LiveScore Bet Nigeria

LiveScore Bet Nigeria brings you competitive odds, fast payouts, special promos, and local payment options tailored for Nigerian players.

You can fund your account easily with bank transfers, USSD, or a card, and cash out whenever you need to.

With the biggest club tournament of 2025 on the way, it is the perfect time to register and get started with your outright bets.