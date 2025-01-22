BREAKING: Every Nigerian 'owes' ₦711,500 as nation's debt profile rises

Nigeria’s total public debt skyrocketed to ₦142.3 trillion by the end of September 2024, marking a 5.97% increase from the ₦134.3 trillion recorded in June, according to the latest figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The surge stems from rising domestic borrowing and the naira’s depreciation, which sharply inflated the naira equivalent of external debts.

External debt, measured in dollar terms, rose slightly by 0.29%, from $43.03 billion in June to $43.15 billion in September.

However, the naira equivalent ballooned by 9.22%, jumping from ₦63.07 trillion to ₦68.89 trillion.

This was attributed to the exchange rate weakening from ₦1,470.19/$ to ₦1,601.03/$ within the same period.

Domestic debt presented a mixed picture : while declining by 5.34% in dollar terms (from $48.45 billion to $45.87 billion), it rose by 3.10% in naira terms, increasing from ₦71.22 trillion to ₦73.43 trillion.

“The Federal Government remains the primary driver of domestic debt, rising from N66.96 trillion in June to N69.22 trillion in September,” the DMO noted.

Debt owed by states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) decreased marginally, from ₦4.27 trillion to ₦4.21 trillion.