Appeal court reverses federal high court ruling on Rivers LG polls

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has overturned a Federal High Court judgment that sought to halt the Rivers State Local Government elections held on October 5, 2024.

A three-member appellate panel ruled that the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The appellate court declared all orders issued by the lower court invalid, citing its lack of authority to adjudicate the matter.

Justice Lifu’s Federal High Court had previously restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the voter register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC). It also barred security agencies from providing support during the elections.

Tony Okocha, a dismissed APC caretaker committee chairman in Rivers State, initiated the suit, arguing that unresolved legal cases surrounding the Rivers State House of Assembly disqualified the election process.

However, the appellate court disagreed, effectively clearing the elections of any legal impediments.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the faction loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, had boycotted the elections.

Meanwhile, the Action Peoples Party (APP) secured a dominant victory, winning 22 out of 23 local government areas.