Afe Babalola drops defamation charges against Dele Farotimi after Oni's intervention

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has withdrawn criminal charges against human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi.

The decision followed a mediation led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and other traditional rulers.

Farotimi faced legal action after alleging in his book Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System that Babalola corrupted the judiciary.

‘I Have Nothing to Gain from His Imprisonment’ - Afe Babalola

However, during a press briefing on Sunday, Babalola announced his decision to drop the charges, citing respect for Yoruba traditional institutions.

“From time immemorial, the words of an Oba in Yoruba culture are commands,” Babalola said.

“I rejected an oil block, defended the EFCC law, and turned down ministerial offers twice. Why would anyone seek to tarnish what I’ve laboured for? Still, I have nothing to gain from his imprisonment. I am happiest when I give.”

Ooni of Ife Mediates Peace Between Afe Babalola and Dele Farotimi

The Ooni of Ife, who spearheaded the reconciliation efforts, expressed gratitude to Babalola for his magnanimity.

“We came together as traditional rulers to appeal to him, and he gave full respect to the Obas by agreeing,” Ogunwusi said.

“Aare Afe Babalola’s contributions to the Yoruba race, Nigeria, and the world are undeniable.”

Speaking further, the Ooni noted the importance of forgiveness in Yoruba culture.

“Dele Farotimi is your son. As elders, when our children offend us, we reprimand them but also forgive them.”

The traditional ruler praised Babalola’s legacy, emphasising that his reputation and efforts in nation-building remain unblemished.