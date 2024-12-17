'Ademola Lookman showed Davido, Kemi Badenoch that wisdom isn't by age' - Reno Omokri

Nigerian football star Ademola Lookman has won widespread praise for his bold celebration of Nigeria and Yoruba culture during his acceptance of the 2024 African Footballer of the Year award.

Lookman’s actions have sparked comparisons with singer Davido and British politician Kemi Badenoch, both of whom recently drew criticism for comments perceived as undermining Nigeria on global platforms.

In a Facebook post by Reno Omokri, a prominent Nigerian author and commentator, Lookman was hailed for his wisdom and cultural pride.

Omokri wrote, “God gave us a breath of fresh air in the youthful Ademola Lookman, who used the global podium granted to him… to promote and project Nigeria and the Lukumi Yoruba language to the world.”

The statement comes after Davido, in a recent international appearance , described Nigeria’s economy as being in “shambles” in what many saw as a disparaging tone.

Similarly, British Nigerian MP Kemi Badenoch referred to Nigeria as “a very poor country” while criticising its police force.

Omokri, however, contrasted their approach with that of Lookman, noting how the footballer’s choice to highlight his roots brought pride to the nation.

To add further weight to his argument, Omokri cited Albie Amankona, a member of the British Conservative Party, who countered Badenoch’s remarks on the BBC.

Amankona stated, “If you are a Brexiteer… don’t slag off one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa.”

Omokri questioned why it took a British politician to promote Nigeria’s growth while some Nigerians used global platforms to “pooh-pooh” their country.

Lookman’s celebration of the Yoruba language drew further praise. Omokri noted that other prominent figures, such as Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and rapper Jidenna, have similarly championed Nigerian languages on international stages.

Call to action

He urged Nigerians, especially parents, to prioritise teaching their children indigenous languages alongside English, warning of a looming language extinction crisis.

Citing a 2012 UNESCO report, Omokri highlighted concerns that the Igbo language could face extinction by 2025.

“Language erosion is occurring at a frightening rate in the Southeast and the Niger Delta,” he wrote, praising the Yoruba people’s efforts to preserve their language and culture.

Omokri also celebrated the six Southwest governors for bearing full Yoruba names, contrasting this with other regions where leaders often use Arabic or European names.