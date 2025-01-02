Activist Dele Farotimi named 2024 Titan of the Year

Renowned human rights lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi has been named one of the 2024 Titans of the Year by ThisDay newspaper.

The accolade recognises his steadfast commitment to justice, governance reform, and freedom of expression in Nigeria.

According to ThisDay, Farotimi’s relentless advocacy against systemic oppression and social injustice has earned him both national and international recognition.

"Farotimi’s tireless efforts, despite facing threats, lawsuits, and a Gestapo-style arrest in December 2024, demonstrate unparalleled courage,” the newspaper stated.

Farotimi’s arrest and subsequent 21-day detention followed the release of his book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System, which critiques the nation’s legal framework.

The ordeal, compounded by legal battles, underscored his resilience as a staunch defender of truth and accountability.

“This prestigious recognition highlights Farotimi’s courage in the face of adversity, his dedication to defending the marginalised, and his relentless pursuit of justice for all Nigerians,” ThisDay added.

Farotimi’s recognition comes amidst growing concerns over shrinking democratic spaces and attacks on free speech in Nigeria.

His work continues to inspire others in the fight against systemic injustice, positioning him as a beacon of hope for the oppressed.