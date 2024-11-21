Accord Party factions clash over expulsion of presidential candidate

A faction of the Accord Party (AP) has strongly dismissed the expulsion of Christopher Imumolen, the party's standard-bearer in the 2023 presidential election, calling the move “premature” and divisive.

The National Executive Committee (NEC), led by Maxwell Mgbudem, announced the expulsion on Wednesday, November 20, accusing Imumolen of “anti-party activities.”

However, in a statement released Thursday, November 21, Lanre Ogundare, national organising secretary for the faction loyal to Imumolen, expressed concern over the timing of the expulsion.

He emphasised that it came despite an ongoing legal dispute over the party's leadership, which is currently being resolved in court.

Ogundare described the expulsion as “lacking in respect for due process” and said it undermined the party's principles of internal democracy.

“The allegations against Prof. Chris Imumolen and his loyalists are unfounded and reek of hypocrisy,” Ogundare stated.

He further criticised the Mgbudem-led faction, accusing key figures, including national secretary Adebukola Ajaja, of maintaining ties with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

According to Ogundare, these connections called into question their loyalty to the Accord Party. Ogundare urged all factions within the party to resolve their disputes through lawful means and focus on the collective good of the Accord Party rather than deepening the ongoing factional crisis.