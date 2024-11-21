Accord Party expels ex-presidential candidate Christopher Imumolen

The Accord Party (AP) has expelled its former presidential candidate, Christopher Imumolen, following accusations of gross misconduct.

The decision was made during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, November 20.

Imumolen, who led the party in the 2023 presidential election, was dismissed alongside seven state chairpersons, including Lanre Ogundare from Lagos and Surajo Ibrahim from Zamfara.

Ten individuals were also expelled for similar offences, including former chairpersons from Ekiti, Ondo, and Yobe states.

A communiqué issued after the meeting revealed that the disciplinary action followed an investigation by a seven-member committee.

The committee found that the individuals in question had violated the party's constitution through factionalism, anti-party activities, and actions that tarnished the party’s reputation.

“The NEC unanimously approved and endorsed the disciplinary measures against some members for gross misconduct,” the communiqué stated. “These actions caused disaffection and undermined party unity.”

The NEC reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the party’s constitution and maintaining internal harmony.

The committee voted of confidence in Maxwell Mgbudem's leadership, who has been tasked with strengthening the party.

“The party is committed to rebuilding, rebranding, and strengthening itself to meet the needs and expectations of Nigerians,” the communiqué concluded.