Tinubu faces backlash from Northern leaders over economic hardships

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider his administration’s economic and security policies, citing worsening conditions in northern Nigeria.

In a communique issued after a National Executive Council meeting in Kaduna, the ACF criticised the Federal Government for its perceived insensitivity to Nigerians' plight.

"Economic reforms, while desirable, should not impoverish the same people they are meant to serve," said Prof Tukur Muhammad-Baba, ACF’s National Publicity Secretary.

The forum highlighted escalating insecurity, an ailing education system, and growing economic hardship in the region.

"Security is the irreducible minimum of human existence. The government must safeguard lives and property," the statement read, condemning the rise in banditry, kidnappings, and terrorism.

Education also emerged as a key concern. The North accounts for a significant proportion of out-of-school children nationwide.

"A lot has been done, but far more needs to be done," the communique stated, calling on governors to adopt coordinated strategies for addressing the crisis. The forum emphasised the necessity of food security, electricity reforms, and population control.

“Poor electricity supply continues to exacerbate poverty and unemployment. These issues must be urgently addressed,” it added.

ACF Chairman Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN) decried the region's vulnerability to internal and external threats, including illegal mining.

"The North is under siege. Leaders must act prudently to counter these issues," he asserted. The forum also endorsed the Shekarau-led League of Northern Democrats, urging regional elites to prioritise community service and counter negative narratives about the North.