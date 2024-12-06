2027 presidency: APC breaks silence as Jonathan’s campaign posters flood Kano streets

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed links to Team New Nigeria (TNN), a group responsible for flooding the Kano metropolis with campaign posters of former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 elections.

The ruling party firmly declared that the group is not affiliated with its structure at any level. The TNN’s actions come days after the group announced its exit from the APC, citing plans to form a new political party.

According to the group’s National President, Modibbo Farakwai, their target is to secure 26 million voters across Nigeria.

On Thursday, December 5, their activities took a bold turn as Jonathan’s campaign posters surfaced across Kano, igniting debates about the former president's political future.

In response, APC Deputy National Organising Secretary Nze Chidi Duru dismissed the group as irrelevant to the ruling party.

“It is a group I consider to be amorphous and not known to the APC,” Duru stated.

He added, “If they were genuine members of the APC, it would have been clear to them that former President Goodluck Jonathan is not a member of our party.”

The APC also criticised the group for promoting campaign materials that align with a non-member, arguing that this only validated suspicions about the TNN's disconnect from the party’s ideology and structure.