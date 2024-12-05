Northern opposition to Tinubu's govt deepens as Jonathan's posters flood Kano

Campaign posters featuring former President Goodluck Jonathan have surfaced in strategic locations across Kano State, hinting at a potential 2027 presidential bid.

Displayed at hotspots such as Gyadi-Gyadi/Zoo Road flyover, Kofar Nasarawa, and State Road, the posters carry the slogan, “Team New Nigeria 2027: The Goodluck Nigeria Needs—Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.”

This development has reignited speculation about Jonathan’s political aspirations, although his spokesperson, Okechukwu Eze, is yet to confirm or deny the move.

According to Daily Trust, the campaign is orchestrated by Team New Nigeria (TNN), a political movement pushing for change in Nigeria’s governance.

“Nigerians are hungry for change and yearning for a new party with new faces to drive that change,” said TNN leader Modibbo Yakubu Farakwai. “They want a transformation in the culture and efficacy of governance at all levels.”

The group claims to have mobilised 26,382,000 registered voters across the country and is taking steps to formalise its political presence.

Farakwai revealed that TNN has set up a harmonisation committee in Kano and is in the process of registering as a political party with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In addition to building party structures like a flag, logo, constitution, and manifesto, TNN has intensified its grassroots efforts.

However, this isn’t Jonathan’s first encounter with such moves. During the 2023 elections, his supporters purchased a nomination form under the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he later disowned.