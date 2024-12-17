2027: Ex-APC vice chairman tells Obasanjo, others to join forces against Tinubu

Salihu Lukman, the former national vice chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has written an open letter to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, urging him to rally past Nigerian leaders to form a powerful political coalition.

Lukman’s letter, which also references ex-presidents General Yakubu Gowon, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari, calls for a united front to challenge the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

Lukman expressed concerns about the failure of opposition figures to unite under a single political platform, which he believes has undermined efforts to create a viable alternative to the APC.

He criticised the personal ambitions of some opposition leaders, including three former governors, who resist collaboration because they want to contest elections.

In the letter, Lukman stated, "Whether Nigeria can produce leaders with Godly genotype and not Satanic genotype depends on whether we can re-engineer our politics to produce at least one political party with potential to produce leaders with Godly genotype."

He further blamed past leaders for contributing to Nigeria's current political instability, accusing them of manipulating political successions and anointing "Satanic leaders" who have worsened the nation's socio-economic crises. Lukman’s letter also stressed the collective responsibility of former leaders in shaping Nigeria’s present challenges.

“Without resorting to blame games, whether today’s leaders of this country are made by Satan or God, all of you put together, individually and collectively, are the parents of today’s Satanic leaders of Nigeria,” Lukman wrote.

Lukman called for a political re-engineering, urging leaders to prioritise national progress over personal ambitions. He expressed frustration over the reluctance of some opposition leaders to form a united political platform, accusing them of playing "old hegemonic games."

He pointed out that some opposition groups have already chosen gubernatorial candidates and are preparing for a presidential race, revealing the fragmented approach that hampers the creation of a strong opposition to the APC.