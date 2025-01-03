Wizkid joins Wasiu Ayinde on stage, showers him with bundles of naira notes

Wizkid was present at an event where Fuji icon Wasiu Ayinde AKA K1 De Ultimate performed.

In the video clip shared online, the Grammy winner joined Wasiu Ayinde on stage at an event in Lagos state.

Wizkid was captured giving K1 De Ultimate a pile of new bundle naira notes as the Fuji Legend praised him.

The video comes just hours after Wizkid headlined the Greater Lagos Concert In Lagos where he dazzled fans with a collection of his smash hit singles.

This is not Wizkid's first running with Wasiu Ayinde who performed at the news making burial of the Afrobeats icon's late mother in 2024.

Wizkid also sampled parts of Wasiu Ayinde's live performance at the event for the opening sequence of the intro track 'Troubled Mind' on his sixth album 'Morayo'.

Wizkid has enjoyed a busy Detty December festive season with multiple guest appearances across different concerts.

He kicked up the festivities with a stop at Olamide's Flytime Fest. He also made a stop at the Nativeland Fest.

Wizkid joined Davido and Burna Boy as the headliners for the Oando End of the Year Party and the Tony Elumelu Annual All-White Party.