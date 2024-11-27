What is the role of an Artists and Repertoire (A&R)?

Artists and Repertoire (A&Rs) play a major role in all aspects of music making.
A&Rs serve several functions that cut across talent discovery, development, music creation, and marketing.
In the music business, there are different roles that ensure the success of an artist and the smooth running of labels. A&Rs are saddled with the responsibility of artist development and creative support.
This article explains the responsibilities of an A&R along with the qualifications and skillset needed to thrive in the role.
What is the role of an artist and repertoire (A&R)?
1. Talent discovery
One of the major functions of A&Rs is to spot talents with the right skill set that can be nurtured into successful artists.
Over the years, the process of talent discovery has changed with A&Rs moving from finding gems in music hotspots to spoting talents on social media. Irrespective of the medium of discovery, the job of the A&R is to find talents that labels can invest in.
2. Artists development
A&Rs play a major role in nurturing talents to ensure they reach their potential while also being familiar with the workings of the music business. A&Rs assist in the music creation process while also overseeing the all-round development (branding, media, and performance training) that will prepare the artist for a music career.
3. Creative assistance/guidance
A&Rs have an ear for music and understand how to bridge the gap between the artists' intentions and what the market craves.
They provided creative input by pairing the artist with suitable producers and facilitating collaborations. They also contribute to the song-making process including songwriting and approach.
4. Marketing and Promotions
A&Rs supply vital inputs in the creative approach to music marketing and promoting. They advise on strategies and executions to ensure the music reaches the right audience and the artists build a followership.
5. Administrative Work
A&Rs in entry-level positions might do some administrative that includes research, communication with artists and potential signees, documentation, or any other such task as assigned by a superior.
How to become an A&R?
Music academies and faculties offer courses that provide information and training on the roles of an A&R. In Nigeria, the Music Business Academy for Africa is one of the institutions training interested parties in the different aspects of the business.
Apprenticeship is also one of the ways to learn the ropes. The practical experience from understudying an A&R will provide you with valuable training and insights to pursue a career in the field.
Some of the skill sets you need to become an A&R include:
- Knowledge of the music business
- Knowledge of music making process
- A keen interest in music development and evolution
- Research and communications
- Negotiations
- Networking
- Flexibility and adaptability