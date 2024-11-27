What is the role of an Artists and Repertoire (A&R)?

Artists and Repertoire (A&Rs) play a major role in all aspects of music making.

A&Rs serve several functions that cut across talent discovery, development, music creation, and marketing.

In the music business, there are different roles that ensure the success of an artist and the smooth running of labels. A&Rs are saddled with the responsibility of artist development and creative support.

This article explains the responsibilities of an A&R along with the qualifications and skillset needed to thrive in the role.



What is the role of an artist and repertoire (A&R)?

1. Talent discovery

One of the major functions of A&Rs is to spot talents with the right skill set that can be nurtured into successful artists.



Over the years, the process of talent discovery has changed with A&Rs moving from finding gems in music hotspots to spoting talents on social media. Irrespective of the medium of discovery, the job of the A&R is to find talents that labels can invest in.

2. Artists development

A&Rs play a major role in nurturing talents to ensure they reach their potential while also being familiar with the workings of the music business. A&Rs assist in the music creation process while also overseeing the all-round development (branding, media, and performance training) that will prepare the artist for a music career.

3. Creative assistance/guidance

A&Rs have an ear for music and understand how to bridge the gap between the artists' intentions and what the market craves.

They provided creative input by pairing the artist with suitable producers and facilitating collaborations. They also contribute to the song-making process including songwriting and approach.

4. Marketing and Promotions

A&Rs supply vital inputs in the creative approach to music marketing and promoting. They advise on strategies and executions to ensure the music reaches the right audience and the artists build a followership.

5. Administrative Work

A&Rs in entry-level positions might do some administrative that includes research, communication with artists and potential signees, documentation, or any other such task as assigned by a superior.

How to become an A&R?