Vector explains why he calls his style of music 'Rapfrobeats'

In a recent interview on Arise News TV, Vector spoke on his new album 'Teslim: A Lover Boy PTSD'.

In the album, Vector blended his famous rapping with a lot of singing that shows is versatility.

Speaking on being able to blend rap with singing, the award-winning rapper described his style of music as a 'Rapfrobeats' which is a blend of rap and Afrobeats.

Vector pointed out that while it was expected of rappers to largely adhere to the poetry style of music, he grew up on the music of fuji stars like Adewale Ayuba whose singing inspires him to want to do the same.

On the multiplicity of his influences, Vector said,

I made Rapfrobeats in the sense that, I feel that, especially those of us who came into the rap game, there's this misrepresentation of you're a rapper you can't sing.



Whereas in my head, even though I am blessed with oratory skills as a Yoruba man or a Lagos Island Lafiaji boy, I am also aware that I grew up on some Adewale Ayuba, KWAM 1, Kollington Ayinla, and Sawala Abeni,

The rapper went on to point out that African rappers, should be able to flow on African beats instead of attempting to mirror the style of American hip hop.

Averagely, an African rapper should be able to rap on African beats...Let's just find a way to integrate the fusion of the tone.