Spyro shares why he was stopped from dropping his collaboration with Davido

In an interview on Echo Room, Spyro revealed that he was gearing up to release the remix for his hit single 'Billing' featuring Davido before he was stopped from putting out the song.

According to the singer, Davido's manager Asa Asika stopped him from releasing the Davido remix because at the time the four-time Grammy nominee had too many collaborations and was also preparing to release a new album.

"David was on the remix of 'Billing'. We wanted to drop it as the original but some people blocked it from dropping," Spyro said.

The singer praised musician and blogger Tunde Ednut for assisting in facilitating the collaboration.

As I was calling David, Tunde Ednut was also calling him to make the collaboration happen.

After being told that the song can't drop, Spyro revealed that he visited Davido at home to clear the situation but this didn't work out as some people didn't want the song to drop.

On the reason that motivated the decision not to drop the song, Sypro said that it was because he didn't want to distribute the record with The Plug which is owned by Tobi Mohammad, Bizzle Osikoya, and who is Davido's manager.

Spyro shared that Asa Asika's name kept popping up as the person behind the decision to scrap the release.

"It was very painful for me and it's one of the things that made me almost lose hope," Spyro said on how the decision to stop the release denied him the chance of having a big hit.

Spyro's 'Billing' released in 2022 played a notable role in rocketing him to the mainstream.

The announcement of a Davido collaboration excited listeners who anticipated the single but it was eventually scrapped alongside other Davido guest appearances including Wande Coal's 'Come My Way'.