Spotify names Ayo Maff, Kaestyle, Llona among emerging stars to watch out for

Rising stars Ayo Maff, Llona, Kaestyle, and TML Vibez are some of the breakout stars to look out for in 2025.

Afrobeats continued its upward momentum in 2024 thanks to a collection of new voices whose music excited listeners.

Among these breakout acts is Ayo Maff whose hit single 'Dealer' remix featuring Fireboy was the most streamed song of 2024 on Spotiy Nigeria.

His single 'Are You There' also further underscored his potential as an artist whose music captures the pulse of the street.





After an impressive debut year, 2025 is going to be a big year for the street pop star who is expected to release his debut LP.

Another star whose music is moving the street is Tml Vibez. The rising star garnered mainstream success with his singles 'Bandana', '247', and 'Wavy' off his electrifying joint EP with DJ 4kerty.

In 2025, fans will surely be betting on the VIBEZ INC act to reach new heights in his career.

Boypee is the third breakout act on Spotify Nigeria in 2024 thanks to his partnership with Hyce, and Brown Joel with whom he delivered one of the biggest records of 2024 in 'Ogechi'.

The chart-topping remix with Davido further rocketed the trior to fame as they became Afrobeats latest pop group.

Their infectious blend of Afropop with Highlife, and indigenous Igbo music is expected to offer more exciting records in 2025.

Kaestyle is Nigeria’s fourth-ranking new musician, thanks to his feel-good anthems dedicated to joy, unity, and resilience.

With his singles 'My Dealer' featuring Omah Lay and 'Egberi' winning him new mainstream listeners, the Port Harcourt-born singer will be aiming to sustain this attention in 2025.

The pugnancy of Llona’s music distinguished him in Nigeria's pop music. It's this distinction that informs his debut album 'Homeless' which ranked as one of the top albums of 2024.



